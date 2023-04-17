X

Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments.

The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 days, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

“After three weeks of trial highlighting and bringing into the public record the actions that JUUL and Altria took that contributed to the youth vaping epidemic, we reached a settlement in the best interest of Minnesotans,” Ellison said. “Right now, the terms of the final settlement are not public, but we will announce them soon. When we do, it will be alongside those harmed, the community, elected officials, and others responsible for protecting our children.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
2
Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies
3
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, gets 25 years
4
Netflix keeps 'Love Is Blind' fans waiting for live reunion
5
Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top