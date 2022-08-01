Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers

The victims from Luck have been released from the hospital, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said Monday.

Schuman's family said in a statement that he was an honor roll student and was preparing to apply to several universities to study electrical engineering.

“He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short,” the family said. “We very much appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our friends, Isaac’s friends and the Stillwater Community.”

Stillwater High School Principal Robert Bach said in an e-mail to families that “we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and everyone impacted directly or indirectly."

Bach told parents the school would help them and their children work through he difficult process.

“The death of a classmate, even for those who didn’t know them well, will impact each student differently, and all reactions need to be addressed with great care and support," he wrote. "We encourage you to talk with your children about this sad news and help them to process their feelings."

Combined Shape Caption Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann Combined Shape Caption Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

