Minnesota Legislature finally funds Chauvin trial security

The state House and Senate passed the package with bipartisan support after Gov. Tim Walz requested the additional funding to cover costs for state troopers and law enforcement officers who were brought in from other agencies in Minnesota and out of state, the Star Tribune reported.

“The clear message of this bill is that we support the fact that we needed the police from other states, and from other communities and the National Guard, frankly, to help us keep the streets safe,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.