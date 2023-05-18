Minnesota Democrats hold emergency meeting in response to melee at Minneapolis political convention

Chughtai is a longtime activist who managed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's 2018 campaign. She is the daughter of Pakistani immigrants and has support from some prominent Somali American politicians, including Omar and state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, and other Muslims, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Chughtai has endorsements from a long list of progressive and labor groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America. Warsame has campaigned on a law-and-order message.

He said at a news conference Wednesday: “I do not condone violence. I do not condone intimidation or harassment of any sort.”

Warsame’s campaign manager, Abshir Omar, said Warsame’s supporters were victims — not perpetrators. Omar said Warsame’s supporters — who are primarily Black, Muslim and immigrants — have been the target of racism.

Chughtai released a statement saying the video does not match the Warsame campaign's version of events.

“Campaigns that are winning and have the support of the people don’t violently disrupt the process,” she said. "As a campaign and as a movement, we’re on the path to a safer, more just Minneapolis and we look forward to continuing to share that vision with the people of Ward 10.”

