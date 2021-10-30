journal-news logo
X

Minibus crash in Turkey kills Swedish tourist; 5 injured

Turkish officials investigate after a minibus crashed near Aksu, in Antalya, Turkey, early Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (IHA agency via AP)
Caption
Turkish officials investigate after a minibus crashed near Aksu, in Antalya, Turkey, early Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (IHA agency via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
45 minutes ago
Turkey's state broadcaster TRT News says a Swedish tourist has been killed and five others have been injured in a minibus crash near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya

ISTANBUL (AP) — A minibus carrying foreign tourists crashed near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya on Saturday, killing a Swedish national and injuring five others, state broadcaster TRT News reported.

The 71-year-old Swede died at the scene of the crash in Aksu in the early hours of the morning, TRT said. Four Danish nationals and the Turkish driver were hurt when the minibus hit roadside barriers.

The driver was detained by police after hospital treatment.

Hurriyet newspaper’s website reported the tourists were being driven to Antalya airport at the time of the crash.

In Other News
1
Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing
2
De Kock takes knee as South Africa beats Sri Lanka at WCup
3
The Latest: G-20 endorses 15% global minimum corporation tax
4
Biden attends Mass at St. Patrick's Church in Rome
5
Police warn woman not to wear Halloween costume as protest
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top