Mine collapse in northeastern Spain leaves 3 workers trapped

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Authorities in Spain say that three workers are trapped 900 meters (3,000 feet) underground in a potash mine in the northeastern Catalonia region

MADRID (AP) — Three workers were trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, authorities said.

The three were working at the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Barcelona. A regional police official in Catalonia said that land collapsed inside the mine just before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST), and that a rescue mission was underway.

Firefighters tweeted that the collapse occurred at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), and that they were on the scene.

The mine is operated by the Iberpotash company, and owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group.

