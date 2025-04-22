Milwaukee's Damian Lillard expects to play when Bucks and Pacers meet in Game 2

Breaking: New stadium suites, lounges, better concessions may be coming to Paycor Stadium in 2026 under new $184.5M plan

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee All-NBA guard Damian Lillard expects to play Tuesday night when the Bucks and Indiana Pacers resume their first-round playoff series in Indianapolis.

Indiana won Game 1 to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard told reporters after a morning shootaround that he would see how his right calf feels before determining how much he would play. He missed more than a month because of deep vein thrombosis, with his last appearance for the Bucks coming March 18.

He scored 18.3 points and had 9.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 35.5% overall and 38.9% from 3-point range in this season's four regular-season games against Indiana.

Indiana ousted Milwaukee in the first round last year, too, when Lillard averaged 31.3 points in last year's first-round series, Indiana won 4-2. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed all six of those games but scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday's 117-98 loss.

