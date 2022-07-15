Milwaukee gets recommendation to host 2024 GOP convention

The Republican National Committee would still need to approve the location at its meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago. Nashville could still be the winner, but that city's chances hit a roadblock earlier this month when opposition led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event.

“Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process," RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters said in a statement. “A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks.”