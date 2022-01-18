Millions of dollars pour early into Texas governor's race

The announcement from both campaigns included only top-line numbers and not where Abbott and O'Rourke pulled in their support, or their biggest contributors. O'Rourke's campaign said that donations came “from every part of Texas” but did not provide a figure of how much came from state residents.

A full accounting of both campaigns' contributors should be become public this week.

O'Rourke has made the failures of last winter's deadly power grid collapse in Texas a centerpiece of his underdog campaign. Executives of Texas oil and gas companies, who critics say dodged tougher regulations in the aftermath of the blackouts, are among Abbott's biggest donors.

“While Abbott is taking million-dollar checks from the CEOs who profited off of the grid collapse, we’re receiving support from people all over Texas who want to ensure that our state finally leads in great jobs, world class schools and the ability to see a doctor,” O'Rourke said.

O’Rourke raised $80 million in his 2018 Senate campaign — at the time a record for that office — but his donors will not be confined this time by federal campaign finance law limits.

Texas' primary election is March 1, the first in the nation this year. Abbott is seeking a third term and for the first time has drawn several GOP challengers from the far right, including former Florida congressman Allen West.

Caption FILE - Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. O'Rourke said Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, that his campaign for Texas governor raised $7.2 million in the first six weeks of a race that could wind up as one of the nation's most expensive in 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Caption FILE - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks before signing Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill, into law in Tyler, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Democrat Beto O'Rourke said Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, that his campaign for Texas governor raised $7.2 million in the first six weeks of a race that could wind up as one of the nation's most expensive in 2022. At the same time, Abbott for years has shown an ability to raise millions of dollars in a matter of days from executives of some of Texas' largest corporations and energy firms. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)