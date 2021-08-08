Miller hits 2 HRs, Phillies hold off Mets for 7th straight

Phillies manager Joe Girardi had Kennedy ready to start the ninth, but he chose to bring in 25-year-old rookie lefty Mauricio Llovera after Miller’s solo homer in the eighth made it 5-0.

New York took advantage of Llovera, who was making his fifth career appearance, as Conforto, Villar and McCann lined shots in similar spots over the wall in right to pull the Mets to 5-3. Girardi then summoned Kennedy, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Rangers on July 30.

Kevin Pillar greeted him with a hard single to left, but pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil fouled out before Brandon Nimmo walked. Kennedy then whiffed Alonso and Davis to end it.

Alonso is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and the Mets are 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position during the first two games of the series.

Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller watches his solo home run off New York Mets' Yennsy Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

