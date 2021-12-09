Mill asks for cereal, pizza boxes due to materials shortage

ND Paper in Old Town uses cardboard and corrugated containers to create pulp that is later used to make packaging. However, it's becoming more difficult and expensive to obtain those materials, a representative for the company told the Bangor Daily News.

The company is asking residents of Old Town and surrounding communities to drop off cardboard, cereal boxes and pizza boxes, the Daily News reported. The company, which also has locations elsewhere in Maine and out of state, said it's the first time it has tried to source materials from residents.