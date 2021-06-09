Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking

The Marine Corps said the commandant "personally and formally counseled him for his failure to properly train the Marines and Sailors for whom he was entrusted and for the inadequate evaluation of the AAV Platoon.”

The Marine Corps first reached out to the families of the eight Marines and one sailor who were killed, some of whom had questioned why no generals were being held accountable.

Castellvi was the commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, of Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, during the exercise. He became Marine Corps inspector general several weeks after the tragedy.

The action against Castellvi will go on his permanent record and will be taken into consideration as to whether the Marine Corps will promote or retain him. Typically such an action prevents an officer from being promoted or serving in a role charged with the responsibility of caring for troops, the Marine Corps said.

Action was taken against 11 other Marine officials who were previously removed from their jobs or otherwise disciplined.

The investigation is ongoing, and more action could be taken against others.