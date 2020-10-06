Military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public. The head of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, was also among those quarantined.

The officials said the military leaders were working from home and this has not affected military readiness.