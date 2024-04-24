Military horses run loose in central London, injuring 4 people and causing havoc

The riderless horses galloped down main roads in central London, running into vehicles and stunning commuters as they headed to work. The horses were all captured shortly after and and are undergoing medical tests, officials said.

Pictures and videos shared widely across social media showed two of the horses running at speed down Aldwych, in between London’s historic financial center and the busy West End theater district.

One of the horses had its front covered by what appeared to be blood or red paint. The Army has not yet confirmed whether it was blood or what caused the injury.

Megan Morra, who was on her way to work, told the BBC that she saw one of the horses had a head injury.

“There was a lot of blood,” she said. “I was a bit distressed to be honest, looking at the poor horse.”

A taxi waiting near Buckingham Palace appeared to have a car window smashed by a spooked horse, while a parked double-decker tour bus had its windshield damaged.

“All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp,” an Army spokesperson said. “A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention.”

The London Ambulance Service said it treated four people across three separate incidents in the space of ten minutes after the horses ran amok around 8:30 a.m.

The horses are from the Household Cavalry, the ceremonial guard of the monarch and a regular feature of state functions in London.

Two of the horses were later contained in Limehouse, around 4 miles (6 kms) east of central London, City of London police said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP