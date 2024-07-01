Military horses bolt through London in scene reminiscent of runaway stampede in April

The scene was reminiscent of — but less chaotic — than an incident when five horses bolted in April and two were seriously injured.

The incident Monday occurred as five soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment conducted a routine exercise with six horses.

A riderless horse that was being led got spooked while two other horses threw off their riders and bolted.

One was caught a short distance away but two others made it to Vauxhall Bridge, about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away.

None of the horses Monday was involved in the April escape.