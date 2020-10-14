Military contractor charged with fraud on Africa contracts

Micheline Pollock was named in a 98-count indictment by a federal grand jury in San Diego, the U.S. attorney's office for Southern California said in a statement.

Pollock was chief executive officer of Dover Vantage, which between 2011 and 2018 won contracts from the Army Corps of Engineers and Navy Facilities Engineering Command for military and humanitarian projects in Africa. They included a maternity ward and a school for the deaf in Togo.