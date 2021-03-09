Miles out at Kansas after LSU report revealed allegations

The report also revealed then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 to university officials. Kansas placed miles on leave later that day and said it would conduct a review of allegations against Miles that it had previously been unaware of. Kansas said terms of the agreement with Miles on his departure will be released in the coming days.

The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks. He spent 11-plus seasons with LSU, leading the school to a national title in 2007.