Milan Fashion Week to include Black Lives Matter event

Fashion houses including Prada, Gucci, Dolce&Gabbana and Marni have all had to apologize for racially-charged gaffes over recent seasons. Jean and other contend that such gaffes are only indicative of the lack of diversity behind the scenes in Italian fashion.

On the schedule announced Thursday, Fendi, Versace and Ferragamo will be among 23 fashion houses holding physical runway shows during fashion week, while 41 others, including Prada and Giorgio Armani, have opted instead to maintain a digital presence due to coronavirus concerns. Events will be streamed on the council’s website, as well as on mega-screens set up in key Milan locations.

Valentino, which is based in Rome but normally shows in Paris, announced it will show its co-ed collection in Milan due to travel restrictions related to the virus.

Council president Carlo Capasa said during a streamed presentation that journalists and buyers from Europe have already indicated plans to travel to Milan for the events, which also include showrooms that are critical for selling the collections around the world.