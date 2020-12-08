Mike Schmidt recalls ovation Dick Allen got in Philly return

“One of my great thrills as a Phillie was watching Dick’s return in 1975. As Dick came from the dugout it started, a standing ovation. As he arrived at home plate, it grew louder and lasted as he tipped his famous helmet,” Schmidt wrote.

“The fans, through their applause, were saying they were sorry for what happened in the late ’60s. They were asking for forgiveness and thanking him for returning to the place where he was mistreated because of the color of his skin.

“He shared blame, for sure, as he often antagonized the racist fans. And off the field, he was no angel. But he was so young in a world he couldn’t understand. He only wanted to be treated as an equal to his teammates.

“In his return in 1975 he was that and even more. I looked at it as a chance to play with ‘the Dick Allen.’ The guy whose baseball card I valued, whose stance I copied, and whose swing was the best I ever saw.

“The next year, 1976, he led us to the postseason. He sent us on our way as we won the NL East three straight years and the World Series in 1980.

“The Phillies retired No. 15 last summer, never to be worn again. The other five are in the Hall of Fame. What’s that tell you?”

Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

FILE - This is a March 1964 file photo showing Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Dick Allen at spring training in Clearwater, Fla. Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.(AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited