Mike Greenberg takes over as host of ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'

Mike Greenberg will be the host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show when it begins its 40th season on Sept. 8

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Mike Greenberg will be the host of ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown” when the show begins its 40th season on Sept. 8.

Greenberg becomes the fourth host in the show's history. Bob Ley hosted the first year in 1985, when it was called “NFL GameDay,” followed by Chris Berman (1986-2016) and Samantha Ponder (2017-23).

Ponder and college football analyst Robert Griffin III, who also appeared on “Monday Night Countdown” last season, had their contracts bought out by ESPN last week as part of cost-cutting moves at the network.

Greenberg has hosted the first two nights of ESPN's coverage of the NFL draft since 2021 as well as hosting ESPN and ABC's “NBA Countdown” studio show. He also hosts the morning show “Get Up” and has an afternoon program on ESPN Radio.

Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, Randy Moss, Alex Smith and Adam Schefter will return to “Sunday NFL Countdown” as analysts.

