Mike 'Doc' Emrick, beloved voice of hockey in US, retires

During the 2019 final, Emrick said he wanted to do this job from the first time he saw a hockey game. He got his first taste of it in Pittsburgh during the 1970-71 season as a freelance reporter for the Beaver County Times, earned a Ph.D. in broadcast communications from Bowling Green a few years later and progressed through the minors before reaching the NHL.

Emrick has spent the past four decades as a beloved part of the hockey community — a rapid-fire story-teller known to the public for his countless verbs to describe the puck moving around a rink and to friends and colleagues for his warmth and personal attention to the sport and the people in it.

"When you have a job like that, you're never working the rest of your life," Emrick said last year, pausing to explain why he takes time to talk to anyone who approaches him for a conversation, photo or autograph. "I always do because I'll miss it when it doesn't happen."

Emrick worked the past 15 years as NBC Sports' lead play-by-play voice. Executive producer Sam Flood called him “a national treasure.”

“It has been a privilege and education on hockey’s biggest stage to have sat next to Doc for the last 14 years,” NBC color analyst Ed Olczyk said. “I will miss his stories, his preparation, his play-by-play, his friendship, and our dinners on the road."

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, Michael "Doc" Emrick, American network television play-by-play sportscaster and commentator noted mostly for his work in ice hockey, talks about former New Jersey Devils star goalie Martin Brodeur at the Prudential Center arena as the Devils retire Brodeur's number 30 jersey, in Newark, N.J. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Credit: Mel Evans Credit: Mel Evans

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2012, file photo, sports commentator Mike "Doc" Emrick waves to fans as he is presented with a car from the New Jersey Devils during a ceremony to honor him before their NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Newark, N.J. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun