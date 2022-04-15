Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, dies at 65

It’s the third loss from that Islanders era this year after fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died in January and Jean Potvin died in March.

Daughter Tanya Bossy said her father was “no longer in pain.”

“My dad loved hockey, sure, but first and foremost he loved life,” she said in a statement in French on behalf of the Bossy family. “Until the end of his journey, he hung on. He wanted to live more than anything.”

Bossy was a first-round pick in 1977 and played his entire 10-year NHL career with New York. He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, got the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct three times and led the league in goals twice.

Bossy scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons — the league’s longest streak. He and Wayne Gretzky are the only players in hockey history with nine 50-goal seasons.

“The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but the entire hockey world,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. ”His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever.”

Bossy is one of only five players to score 50 goals in 50 games. He remains the all-time leader in goals a game in the regular season at 0.762, and only two players have recorded more hat tricks than Bossy’s 39.

He ranks third in points a game and seventh on the all-time scoring list. Those are all in the regular season when Bossy put up some of the best numbers in the history of the game. In the playoffs, Bossy was even more clutch. He is the only player with four game-winners in the same playoff series and scored three playoff overtime goals.

Led by Bossy, Gillies, Bryan Trottier and defenseman Denis Potvin, the Islanders succeeded Scotty Bowman’s 1970s Montreal Canadiens as the NHL’s next dynasty before Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers took over the sport.

Bossy was an eight-time All-Star and finished with 573 goals and 553 assists for 1,126 points in 752 regular-season games. He was the fastest player to reach the 100-goal mark and currently ranks 22nd on the career goals list. In the playoffs, Bossy had 160 points in 129 games.

Back and knee injuries ultimately ended his career in 1987. He was limited to 38 goals in 63 games and unable to return for an 11th season.

Bossy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991 and in 2017 was named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Bossy a “dynamic winger” whose goal-scoring prowess ranks among the greatest in NHL history.

“Though containing him was the obsession of opposing coaches and checking him the focus of opposing players, Bossy’s brilliance was unstoppable and his production relentless throughout his entire career,” Bettman said. “He thrilled fans like few others.”

Before reaching the NHL, Bossy played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Laval National. He had 602 points in 298 QMJHL games. Bossy also represented Canada at the Canada Cup in 1981 and 1984, long before NHL players began competing at the Winter Olympics.

FILE - Mike Bossy, right, of the New York Islanders, reacts after he scored the winning goal in overtime to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., April 20, 1978. At left are Clark Gillies of the Islanders and the Maple Leafs' captain Darryl Sittler.

FILE - Canada's Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former hockey great Mike Bossy, smiles during a news conference in Toronto, Thursday Oct. 25, 2007.

FILE - New York Islanders Mike Bossy holds a puck signifying his scoring 50 goals in his first 50 games, in Uniondale, N.Y., Jan. 24, 1981.

FILE - New York Islanders Mike Bossy, left, pushes the puck to the net to score against the Atlanta Flames, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., Sept. 27, 1979.

FILE - Hockey Hall of Famer and former New York Islander Mike Bossy is introduced to the fans before he drops a ceremonial first puck during a tribute to Bossy before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Uniondale, N.Y.

FILE - Mike Bossy holds his New York Islanders uniform up at a news conference in New York, Oct. 24, 1988.

FILE - New York Islanders right wing Mike Bossy poses in New York with some of the spoils reaped after the Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks to win the Stanley Cup at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., May 20, 1982. Bossy scored two goals in the game and finished the playoffs with 17, earning the Conn Smythe MVP trophy at right and the Sport Magazine MVP trophy, left, At center is the Stanley Cup.

FILE - N.Y. Islanders coach Al Arbour, left, talks with his top scorer Mike Bossy during a break in practice in Denver, March 17, 1982.