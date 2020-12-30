Migrants from Bosnia camp kept in buses as relocation halted

The head mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia, Husein Kavazovic, called Wednesday for better treatment of migrants, describing the situation as “shameful” for both the country and the rest of Europe.
“We do not treat people in need in such a way,” he said in a statement.
Most migrants are staying in the northwest corner of Bosnia, where they hope to cross into European Union member Croatia before moving on toward wealthy EU nations. To get to Croatia, migrants use mountainous illegal routes and often face pushbacks and alleged violence at the hands of Croatia's police.
Police officers guard buses with migrants near the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from a burnt-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia have spent the night in buses after an attempt to relocate them failed. Bosnian authorities sent buses on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticized Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia but this was canceled after locals there organized protests to prevent the relocation. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Police officers stand by migrants as they leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Migrants wait in buses to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from a burnt-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia have spent the night in buses after an attempt to relocate them failed. Bosnian authorities sent buses on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticized Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia but this was canceled after locals there organized protests to prevent the relocation. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Migrants wait in a bus to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Convoy with migrants wait to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Police officers stand by migrants as they leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Migrants leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Police officers stand by migrants as they leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Police officers walk by migrants as they leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic
Migrants wait in a bus to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Credit: Kemal Softic
Credit: Kemal Softic