Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift

France agreed to offer a safe port to the Ocean Viking ship on Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the passengers would ultimately be divided among France and other European Union countries in line with a “solidarity” mechanism approved in June to reduce the pressure on front-line countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain.

Calling Italy’s response “unacceptable” and “incomprehensible,” Darmanin also announced France's withdrawal from the voluntary initiative for sharing asylum-seekers because of the Italian government's behavior. He said France would soon impose border checks with Italy as the diplomatic dispute between otherwise two friendly neighbors deepens.

The arrival of the Ocean Viking reignited a furious political debate on immigration in France. Far-right politicians unleashed a barrage of criticism against President Emmanuel Macron and what they described as his government's open-arms immigration policies.

“Enough is enough,” Jordan Bardella, a far-right European Parliament member and the president of the National Rally, the largest opposition party in the French parliament.

He blasted Macron's government for agreeing to welcome the migrant ship on humanitarian grounds, alleging the move represented the government's “out-of-control” immigration policies.

“Immigration to France is not an unconditional right,” Bardella said. “The French people want a much tougher stand against migration.”

___

Surk reported from Nice, France.

