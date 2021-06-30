Migrant hunger strike puts pressure on Belgian government

“That's not the way to go about it,” he told VRT network.

Belgium, like so many other wealthy European nations, has had an ambivalent relationship with migration. Since the 1960s, many have been invited to come work and help build states across the continent.

Still, few were fully accepted in society and became the brunt of an often racist backlash when economies took a dip. Many of those on hunger strike now were not part of any legal program but have worked in the gray economy in the nation of 11.5 million where they have no social protection and are often at the mercy of unscrupulous bosses.

The French-speaking Socialist and Green coalition partners have called for a more flexible approach that could give the hunger strikers a better shot at obtaining the necessary papers, as tensions heighten among the seven coalition partners that have comprised the government since October.

Their government program is not specific on how to deal with such a migrant situation.

At the same time, the scenes at the three locations in Brussels look increasingly desperate, with some people unable to stand up because they have become too weak, further increasing the sense of urgency to come up with a solution.

___

Photojournalist Francisco Seco contributed

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

A Red Cross health worker calls an ambulance to transfer a man on hunger strike to a hospital as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man from Morocco, no name given, with his lips sewn together and on hunger strike poses for a photo as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Red Cross health workers attend a man on hunger strike to be transferred to a hospital as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man on hunger strike rests as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man on hunger strike holds up a saline drip while his comrade is prepared to be transferred to a hospital as they occupy a big room of the ULB French university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Firefighters and Red Cross health workers attend a man on hunger strike to be transferred to a hospital as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man from Algeria, no name given, with his lips sewn together and on hunger strike poses for a photo as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A woman on hunger strike rests as she occupies with others a space of the VUB Dutch-speaking university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A woman on hunger strike rests as she occupies with others a space of the VUB Dutch-speaking university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man on hunger strike is helped by a volunteer as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man on hunger strike is transferred to a hospital as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Photos, drawings and a black sticker that reads in Flemish: "Nobody is illegal" are fixed in a room occupied by migrants at the VUB Dutch-speaking university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A firefighter transfers a man man on hunger strike to a hospital as he occupies with others a big room of the ULB Francophone university in Brussels, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. More than two hundreds of migrants without official papers and who have been occupying a church and two buildings of two Brussels universities since last February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to draw the attention of Brussels authorities to their plight. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco