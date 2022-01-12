Migrant drowns in swollen torrent as storms lash Greece

Police said the Iranian man's body was found by rescuers responding to an emergency call by another Iranian man who had been with the group and stayed behind to help the two. Efforts to locate the missing woman in the area, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, were to continue Thursday.

Police said the migrants had entered Greece illegally from Turkey, and were believed to have been driven to the area by smugglers who left them to make their own way to Thessaloniki. It was unclear how many people had been in the group, which moved on after the accident.