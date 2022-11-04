Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border

At the time, Western governments accused Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-country bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on his government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Belarus denied the accusation.

Poland has since built a $330 million wall along its border with Belarus that was completed in June. In recent months Poland’s Border Guard have reported dozens of migrants being apprehended after scaling the wall or passing through tunnels under it. On some days, the number has risen to 130 or more.

Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis.

