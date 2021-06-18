Migrant boat capsizes near Spain's Canary Islands, 4 dead

Border closures and restrictions on air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic have partly contributed to the increased traffic, along with tougher border controls to prevent Mediterranean Sea crossings to Europe.

The latest deaths in Órzola raise this year's toll on the Atlantic route to the Canaries to more than 130 dead or missing, according to the U.N.’s migration agency's Missing Migrants Project. Only 59 of those bodies were recovered.

The International Organization for Migration acknowledges the number is likely an undercount of the actual death toll.

