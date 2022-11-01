Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 "Bad and Boujee," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III," with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like "Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj)," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It."

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn't currently together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links" last month.

___

Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell