Middleton's 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead

“It’s hurting. It’s frustrating,” Young said, adding the injury impacted “my blow-by speed.”

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Middleton scored 10 points in the decisive run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead. He had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

“I just finally got them to go,” Middleton said. “I’ve been struggling some with the ball going in the basket. Finally they started dropping for me at the right time. I’m thankful for that.”

Antetokounmpo, who often has the spotlight for Milwaukee, had 33 points. The Bucks trailed most of the game before surging in the fourth quarter. Atlanta led 95-88 before Middleton made his first of three 3-pointers during the 15-3 run for a 103-98 lead.

“Just being around him a lot, he starts to see it go in, he starts to feel good, he gets in a rhythm in a lot of ways,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer before adding “I’m just glad he’s on our side.”

After never leading in a 125-91 Game 2 loss, the Hawks were eager for a better start in their first home game of the series. Turnovers by Middleton and Antetokounmpo led to dunks by Clint Capela, and Kevin Huerter added a 3-pointer for a 7-0 lead.

The Hawks stretched the advantage to 13 points. Antetokounmpo was held to five first-quarter points but regained his scoring form in the second period. He had 11 points in the period as the Bucks finally pulled even at 56-all on a 3-pointer by Pat Connaughton with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

The Bucks took their first lead at 82-80 on a basket by Bobby Portis Jr. with 1:47 remaining in the third. A 3-pointer by Danilo Gallinari, who had 18 points, gave Atlanta an 85-83 lead at the end of the period.

Middleton opened the final period by sinking a 3 that signaled the start of his big period. He went on to outscore the Hawks, who had 17 points, by himself in the period.

“He was really going from everywhere,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was on the injury report as probable with left calf tightness but did not appear to be affected by the injury. He had 11 rebounds and played 41 minutes. “I think it’s in a good place,” Budenholzer said. “He's going to have to stay on top of it.” ... Portis scored 15 points.

Hawks: Young remained seated on the court for a few seconds after his ankle injury before heading to the locker room. He returned with 8:44 remaining in the game. ... F Cam Reddish was available but did not play after scoring 11 points in Game 2 in his return from an Achilles tendon injury. It was his first action since Feb. 21. McMillan said he was not yet ready to move Reddish into a more prominent role.

COUNTING TO 10

Hawks fans followed the recent trend of counting Antetokounmpo’s time at the free throw line. The fans usually counted past 10 before he launched an attempt, but no 10-second violation was called.

Fans cheered when he missed each of his first two free throws in the first quarter. He threw an airball from the line in the second period, again earning cheers from the sellout crowd.

Antetokounmpo was only 6 of 13 for the game.

FAMILIAR CHALLENGE

Game by game, the Hawks are following the same script of their Eastern Conference semifinal series win over Philadelphia. Just as in that series, the Hawks split two games on the road before losing their first home game. They won the series in seven games.

“We’ve been in this position before and we’ll be ready for Game 4,” Gallinari said.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) disputes a foul called by a referee during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) blocks a shot by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) attempts to block the ball against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) rebounds the ball against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots and scores during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react to a play during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari goes to the basket for a slam against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, left, during the second quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo slams over Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams during the second quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) and Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) both dive for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari (8) and Clint Capela (15) fight for the rebound during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) high-fives a fan after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson