Middleton hopes to return in 2 weeks from sprained knee

That means he likely will miss the remainder of the first-round series, which would end May 1 if it goes the full seven games.

“We've got a lot of good players,” Budenholzer said. “The roster — we've talked about the depth of it, the quality of it. That's why you do it. The front office put together a great team.”

Losing Middleton is obviously a big blow for a team trying to become the first to repeat as champion since Golden State in 2017 and 2018. He averaged 20.1 points and made his third All-Star team this season.

In the Eastern Conference finals last year, Milwaukee overcame the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury and won the final two games against Atlanta with Middleton leading the way. He scored 26 points in Game 5 and 32 in the series clincher.

Milwaukee then lost the first two games against Phoenix before winning the next four to capture its second championship and first since 1971.

“There's reference points, whether it's things that are disappointing or frustrating that you want to learn from or there's positives,” Budenholzer said. “Certainly, our team and our group, we know that we've played without Giannis a couple games last year. I think they know that you've just got to find a way to win games in the playoffs, and we feel capable of doing that.”

