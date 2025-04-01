Middle East latest: Palestinians struggle to find food in Gaza; Israeli strike in Beirut kills 4

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, report finding it harder to find food amid bakery closures. Israel says enough food entered Gaza during a six-week ceasefire with Hamas to sustain the territory's roughly 2 million Palestinians for "a long period of time." Israel has not allowed food, fuel or humanitarian aid to enter Gaza for a month to pressure Hamas — a tactic that rights groups say is a war crime.

Here's the latest:

Israel says Palestinians have enough food for ‘a long period of time’

Israel says enough food entered the Gaza Strip during its six-week ceasefire with Hamas to sustain the territory’s roughly 2 million Palestinians for “a long period of time.”

U.N. agencies have warned that food is running out, and Palestinians in Gaza say markets are largely empty after Israel cut off the supply of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the territory at the beginning of March to pressure Hamas.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said Tuesday that more than 25,000 trucks entered Gaza during the ceasefire, carrying nearly 450,000 tons of aid. It said that amount represented around a third of what has entered during the entire war.

“There is enough food for a long period of time, if Hamas lets the civilians have it,” it said.

Palestinian father tells of children going to bed without dinner

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip say it's even harder to find food as bakeries close due to a tightened Israeli blockade of the territory.

The World Food Program was forced to close another 19 bakeries that had served hundreds of thousands of people because its supplies are dwindling, according to an internal memo circulated among aid groups on Monday.

Mohammed al-Kurd, a father of 12, said his children go to bed without dinner.

“We tell them to be patient and that we will bring flour in the morning,” he said. “We lie to them and to ourselves.” Sulaiman Hasanat, a father of seven, said his family often spends an entire day searching for bread without any luck.

Israel cut off the supply of food, fuel, medicine and humanitarian aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians in early March to pressure Hamas into accepting changes to their ceasefire agreement. Israel resumed airstrikes and ground operations later that month.

WFP closing all bakeries in Gaza

The World Food Program says it’s immediately closing all of its bakeries in Gaza following a monthlong blockade by Israel into the strip.

In an internal memo circulated among aid groups Monday, the U.N. agency said that due to the lack of humanitarian aid, its supplies are running out and it doesn’t have enough wheat flour needed to make bread.

The agency said it’s distributed all available food rations, and there are unfortunately no more stocks.

For four weeks, Israel has shut off all sources of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies for the Gaza Strip's population of more than 2 million Palestinians. It's the longest blockade yet of the 17-month war with Hamas, with no sign of it ending.

Aid workers have stretched supplies, but warn of a catastrophic surge in severe hunger and malnutrition.

Netanyahu withdraws his pick to lead internal security agency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his nomination of a former navy commander to lead the country’s internal security agency after a flurry of criticism.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement early Tuesday after meeting with Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit that he “intends to examine other candidates,” without elaborating.

The nomination announced on Monday had provoked widespread criticism from allies and opponents.

Critics of Netanyahu are already up in arms over his move to fire Ronen Bar, the current head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, viewing it as part of a broader assault on state institutions at a time when Netanyahu is on trial for alleged corruption and his aides are being investigated over links to the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar.

Israel’s Supreme Court froze Bar’s dismissal pending further hearings but cleared the way for Netanyahu to interview candidates for the job.

The nomination of Sharvit angered some of Netanyahu's allies after Israeli media reported that he had taken part in protests against Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judiciary in 2023.

The move also brought an unexpected rebuke from Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top ally of President Donald Trump, who tweeted an excerpt of an op-ed Sharvit had written for an Israeli technology news website in January 2024 criticizing Trump's climate policies.

Graham called the nomination “beyond problematic.”

Israeli military says it intercepted a projectile fired from Gaza

The Israeli military says it intercepted a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip early Tuesday that set off sirens in nearby communities.

Palestinian militants have fired a small number of rockets, without causing any casualties or damage, since Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last month.

Israel has launched waves of airstrikes and limited ground operations, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

Hamas ignited the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, in which militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251, most of whom have since been released in ceasefires or other deals. Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants or civilians.

