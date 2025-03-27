Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill a family of 6 and a Hamas spokesman in Gaza

Israeli strikes overnight and into Thursday killed a family of six and a Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-war protest and against Hamas in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that rules the territory, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Israeli strikes overnight and into Thursday killed a family of six and a Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip.

A strike hit the tent where Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua was staying in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, killing him, according to Basem Naim, another Hamas official.

Another strike near Gaza City killed four children and their parents, according to the emergency service of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week, launching a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians. It has vowed to escalate the offensive if Hamas does not release hostages, disarm and leave the territory.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are believed to be alive — in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Palestinians attend an anti-war protest and against Hamas in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that rules the territory, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, banner in Arabic reads, "Enough destruction, enough killing, we want to live. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

AnPalestinian injured during Israeli army strikes in nearby Zawaida and Nuseirat camp is taken into the hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

