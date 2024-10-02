Middle East latest: Iran and Israel swap threats following Tehran's missile barrage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late Tuesday to retaliate against Iran, which he said “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.” An Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel retaliates against Iran's territory.

The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to address the spiraling conflict.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since Oct. 8, the day after Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage. Israel declared war on the militant group in the Gaza Strip in response. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

Israel's foreign minister bars the UN chief from entering Israel

JERUSALEM — Israel’s foreign minister says he is barring the United Nations secretary general from entering Israel, accusing him of being biased against the country.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that he was declaring Antonio Guterres “persona non grata” and that he would be prevented from entering Israel.

The move deepens an already wide rift between Israel and the United Nations.

Israeli police say 7 people died in Tuesday's shooting attack at a Tel Aviv suburb

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli police said on Wednesday that a total of seven people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening minutes before the Iranian missile barrage.

Two Palestinian men from the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Hebron opened fire in the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv, including shooting directly into a light rail carriage crowded with passengers that was stopped at a station.

Police said the two had no prior arrests though one had been involved with disturbing the peace at a demonstration. The two men were shot and killed by security guards and armed pedestrians. One of them was one was armed with an M16 and the other with a knife.

Police and paramedics who responded to the scene treated another 16 people injured from the shooting as sirens blared across the country.

On Wednesday, locals left flowers and candles at the train stop, where bullet holes peppered the signs and train stop benches.

Maya Brandwine, a 33-year-old resident of the neighborhood, said she was at a local coffee shop on the street when the shooting broke out. During the subsequent Iranian missile attack she ended up sheltering in a bomb shelter with police carrying out sweeps for additional suspects.

“It’s a nightmare, and we’re starting to get used to it,” she said, blaming the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for the shooting attack and the general situation in Israel.

A Greek man among 7 people killed in the shooting attack in Tel Aviv suburb

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s foreign ministry says a Greek national was among the people killed in Tuesday evening’s shooting attack in the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv.

A ministry statement Wednesday said the man, whom it did not name, was a resident of Jerusalem.

The ministry condemned what it called a “terrorist” attack and expressed the “deepest sorrow” at the death of the Greek national.

Israel police said on Wednesday a total of seven people were killed in the shooting.

Death toll climbs to 51 in an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza, health officials say

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry has raised the death toll to 51, with at least 82 people wounded, in a large Israeli air and ground operation in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israel’s military has yet to comment on the operation, which began early Wednesday. Palestinian residents say ground forces pushed into three neighborhoods. Records at the European Hospital in Khan Younis show that seven women and 12 children, as young as 22 months old, were among those killed.

Another 23 people, including two children, were killed in separate strikes across Gaza, according to local hospitals.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Residents said Israel had carried out heavy airstrikes as its ground forces staged an incursion into three neighborhoods in Khan Younis. Mahmoud al-Razd, a resident who said four relatives were killed in the raids, described heavy destruction and said first responders had struggled to reach destroyed homes.

Iran’s supreme leader slams US and European presence in the Mideast in his first remarks since Tehran’s missile attack on Israel

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the presence of American and European nations in the Middle East in his first remarks since Tehran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel.

Khamenei said on Wednesday that their presence is a source of “conflicts, wars, concerns and enmities” but made no mention of the missile attack the night before.

“Regional nations can manage themselves and ... they will live together in peace,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

He said Iran is hopeful of getting “rid of the enemies’ evil” and also urged Western nations to “cut their badness.”

Iran has long seen the U.S. troop presence on its doorstep as a threat and demanded their evacuation from neighboring Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

The Israeli military warns Lebanese to evacuate 24 villages in the south

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate another 24 villages across southern Lebanon.

The warning on Wednesday came days after the military launched what it said were limited ground operations near the border to combat the Hezbollah militant group.

The villages are in a U.N.-declared buffer zone established after Israel and Hezbollah fought their last war in 2006.

Spain will send 2 military planes to evacuate 350 Spanish citizens from Lebanon

MADRID — Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles says that her government will send two military planes to evacuate 350 Spanish citizens from Lebanon.

Robles said the planes will depart Spain on Thursday “if conditions in the airspace allow it.”

The announcement came a day after Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares urged Spaniards in Lebanon to leave the country and for Israel to stop its assault.

Spain also has 676 soldiers in Lebanon deployed under a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Macron says France is committed to Israel's protection

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s commitment to Israel’s protection and said Paris has “mobilized its military resources in the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat,” according to a statement from the French presidency on Wednesday.

French military spokesman Col. Guillaume Vernet would not comment on military resources deployed after Iran has fired a barrage of missiles at Israel Tuesday. In April, France said its forces in the Middle East have intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting Israel.

Macron condemned Iran’s attack on Israel “in the strongest terms” and called on all countries involved in “the dangerous escalation of tensions” in the Middle East “to show the greatest restraint.” He reiterated France’s demand that “Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population,” according to the statement.

The French president also called on Israel “to end its military operations (in Lebanon) as soon as possible” because “too many civilians have already become victims.”

He said he hoped that Lebanon’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity” would be restored after Israel’s military operations “in strict compliance” with the United Nations Security Council resolution that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.

India says it's deeply concerned over Mideast escalation, advises Indians not to travel to Iran

NEW DELHI — India on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East and reiterated its call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians.

"It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension, and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” said a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region,” the ministry said.

It advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. ``Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Iran's foreign minister claims the ballistic missile attack on Israel was an act of self-defense

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister has described his nation’s ballistic missile attack on Israel as self-defense.

Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a television interview on Wednesday in Tehran.

“We sent a message to the American side through the Swiss Embassy suggesting them not to get involved in the story,” Araghchi said. “We will confront and answer any third party that enters any operation against us in support of the Zionist regime and we will have a crushing response.”

He also reiterated that Iran’s response to Israel will be “harsher” if Israel attacks Iran in response.

South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate its citizens from conflict areas in the Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea plans to send military aircraft to evacuate its citizens from conflict areas in the Middle East as he called a meeting to discuss the impact of intensified fighting in the region, President Yoon Suk Yeol said.

Yoon’s government on Wednesday didn’t immediately provide more details about its evacuation plan, including how and when it would be carried out or the possible number of Koreans who could be flown home.

There are reportedly about 480 South Korean nationals living in Israel, 130 in Lebanon and 110 in Iran. There’s increasing concern about a broader regional war in the Middle East after Iran on Tuesday fired a barrage of missiles at Israel and Israel began limited ground incursions into Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

During the government meeting in Seoul, Yoon instructed officials to operate a 24-hour monitoring system to track the Mideast developments and assess the impact on South Korea’s security and economy, including possible affects on energy supplies, trade logistics and supply chains.

Germany's chancellor calls on Iran and Hezbollah to stop their attacks on Israel

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling on Iran and Hezbollah to stop their attacks on Israel and says Tehran is risking a wider regional conflagration.

Scholz issued a statement on Wednesday strongly condemning Iran’s missile barrage against Israel the previous evening. He said that “with this, Iran is risking setting the whole region on fire — that must be prevented under all circumstances. Hezbollah and Iran must cease their attacks on Israel immediately.”

The chancellor added that Germany will continue to push for a cease-fire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, which he said must lead toward full implementation of a U.N. Security Council resolution that calls for Hezbollah to withdraw from the area near the Israeli border.

Scholz said that would “clear the way for people to return to the north of Israel and at the same time open a prospect of consolidating Lebanon’s statehood.”

Israeli airstrikes on southern Gaza kill 32 people, Palestinian medics say

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — At least 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza overnight and into Wednesday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The European Hospital in the hard-hit city of Khan Younis said it received the bodies after heavy Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the city. It said the dead include several women and children, and that dozens of people were wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets across Gaza nearly a year after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack ignited the war there, even as attention has shifted to Lebanon, where Israel is battling Hezbollah, and to Iran, which launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel late Tuesday.

Dr. Saleh al-Hams, head of the nursing department at the European Hospital, said dozens of dead and wounded people were brought to his facility and the Nasser Hospital starting at around 3 a.m. Some of the wounded were in critical condition, meaning the death toll could rise, he said.

He said Israel had carried out heavy airstrikes as its ground forces staged an incursion into three neighborhoods in Khan Younis. Israel carried out a massive offensive earlier this year that left large parts of the city in ruins.

Denmark police report 2 explosions overnight near Israeli Embassy

COPENHAGEN — Police in Denmark said two explosions took place overnight in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen. In a post on X, the police said no one had been injured and an investigation was underway.

Police had cordoned off the area while police with search dogs and forensic teams were inspecting the area.

Addressing local media on Wednesday morning, police refused to give details about the intensity of the reported blasts or the damage they may have caused, and said it was too early to say if the explosion was aimed at the embassy.

On Tuesday night, the area around the Israel embassy in Stockholm was also closed off after a loud bang was reported. Police later announced that findings from the scene indicated that the embassy was hit by bullets, according to the TT news agency.

UK helped Israel repel Iranian missiles

LONDON — The U.K. defense chief said Britain’s military helped Israel repel a missile attack from Iran.

Writing on X, Defense Secretary John Healey said British forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.”

He did not give details of U.K. involvement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. supports Israel’s right to self defense, stating that “Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long.”

In a televised statement after the missile attack on Tuesday night, Starmer said Iran’s missile attack had left the region “on the brink” and he was “deeply concerned about the risk of miscalculation.”

Starmer said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday as part of efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Starmer’s office said he was on the phone with Netanyahu when the Iranian attack began.

Chinese citizens evacuate from Lebanon

BEIJING — China’s official Xinhua news agency said 146 Chinese nationals and five members of their families arrived in Beijing on Wednesday after being evacuated from Lebanon on a charter flight.

The report said that all Chinese citizens who wanted to evacuate have left the country, while the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon will continue its duties.

Australian PM condemns Iranian attack

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel and called for de-escalation.

“We’re very concerned about Iran’s actions, which is why we condemn them,” Albanese told reporters in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.

“It is a good thing that it would appear that the defense of Israel, supported by the United States, has ensured that there is no loss of civilian life, it would appear, at this stage. There’s been too much loss of life in that region,” Albanese added.

Albanese said Israel had a right to defend itself.

“What we have called for consistently is for a de-escalation in the region, along with our friends in the United States and others,” Albanese said.

UN says main Yemeni ports operational after Israeli airstrikes but power stations damaged

UNITED NATIONS — Yemen’s two main ports remain operational following Israeli airstrikes, but the strikes damaged power stations, the United Nations says.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen went to assess the situation at Yemen’s main port of Hodeida and nearby port of Ras Isa following Sunday’s Israeli strikes targeting sites used by Houthi rebels in the ports in western Yemen.

Israel said it was retaliating for a Houthi missile fired at central Israel on Saturday which was shot down. The Houthis said it was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane had just arrived from New York where he addressed the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations.

Dujarric said the U.N.’s humanitarian partners reported Tuesday that “after conducting an initial assessment, both ports remain operational and able to receive commercial and humanitarian supplies.”

“Power stations throughout Hodeida city are, however, running at a very limited capacity,” the U.N. spokesman said.

Top Iranian commander warns Israel not to retaliate or risk attacks on infrastructure

TEHRAN, Iran — A top Iranian military commander has warned that his country will hit Israel’s infrastructure if it takes any action against its territory.

Iran’s armed forces joint chief of staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said Wednesday that the Revolutionary Guard was prepared both defensively and offensively to repeat its missile attack with “multiplied intensity.”

“If the Zionist regime, that has gone insane, is not contained by America and Europe and intends to continue such crimes, or do anything against our sovereignty or territorial integrity, tonight’s operation will be repeated with much higher magnitude and we will hit all their infrastructure,” he said.

Bagheri said Iran avoided targeting Israeli civilians although it was “completely feasible.”

Israeli ambassador says his country's response to Iranian missile attack will be ‘painful’

UNITED NATIONS — Israel’s U.N. ambassador says his government will decide when and how to respond to Iran’s barrage of close to 200 ballistic missiles that forced Israel’s 10 million population into bomb shelters. “But I can tell you one thing, it will be noticed," he said. "It will be painful.”

Danny Danon reacted to a statement from Iran’s U.N. Mission that any new Israeli action would be met with a “crushing response,” saying: “I would not advise Iran to challenge our determination, our capabilities. In the past, we have proved it. We will prove it again.”

“We have no desire for war or escalation, but we cannot sit idly by when our civilians are being attacked in such manner,” the Israeli ambassador said. “Iran used to send boxes but now, when they send almost 200 ballistic missiles, that’s something that I don’t think any other nation in the world will ignore.”

