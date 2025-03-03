Middle East latest: 1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

The attack took place as regional tensions are high surrounding the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza and police said they were treating it as a militant attack.

Earlier, Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, had told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack and another was critically wounded by gunfire.

Netanyahu apologizes to freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to a freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release, his office said Monday.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader told Eli Sharabi, who was released last month as part of a ceasefire with Hamas: “I am sorry that it took us so long. We fought hard to get you out.” They spoke Sunday.

A gaunt looking Sharabi was released after 16 months in captivity to discover that his wife and two teenage daughters were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Sharabi, who has spoken of the tough conditions in captivity, is set to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Netanyahu said the meeting was important and Sharabi responded, according to the statement, that perhaps “with joint efforts, we will bring this whole saga to an end.”

