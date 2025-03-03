Middle East latest: 1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

A 70-year-old man has been killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa
Israeli security forces secure the scene of a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel, on Monday, March 30, 2025, where a 70-year-old man was killed and four others were injured. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
A 70-year-old man was killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed.

The attack took place in a central transit hub, Israeli police said. It was not immediately clear who killed the attacker, who police said was an Israeli citizen, without disclosing more details about his identity.

The attack took place as regional tensions are high surrounding the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza and police said they were treating it as a militant attack.

Earlier, Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, had told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack and another was critically wounded by gunfire.

___

Here's the latest:

Netanyahu apologizes to freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to a freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release, his office said Monday.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader told Eli Sharabi, who was released last month as part of a ceasefire with Hamas: “I am sorry that it took us so long. We fought hard to get you out.” They spoke Sunday.

A gaunt looking Sharabi was released after 16 months in captivity to discover that his wife and two teenage daughters were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Sharabi, who has spoken of the tough conditions in captivity, is set to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Netanyahu said the meeting was important and Sharabi responded, according to the statement, that perhaps “with joint efforts, we will bring this whole saga to an end.”

Israeli rescue and security forces examine the scene of a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel, on Monday, March 30, 2025, where a 70-year-old man was killed and four others were injured. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Members of ZAKA rescue services clean blood stains at the scene of a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel, on Monday, March 30, 2025, where a 70-year-old man was killed and four others were injured. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Members of ZAKA rescue services carry the body of a 70-year-old killed in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel, on Monday, March 30, 2025. Four others were also injured in the incident. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Israelis take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, and the release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Jerusalem,Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

