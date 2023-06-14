Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by US judge

The trade commission already took Microsoft to court last year to block the merger, but that case was brought to the U.S. agency's in-house judge in a trial set to start Aug. 2.

The commission said it brought its case to a federal court this week because it was concerned that Microsoft was trying to imminently close the deal before the trial begins, which would make it "difficult, if not impossible” to reverse course if the acquisition was later found to be illegal.

Microsoft said in a written statement late Tuesday that “accelerating the legal process in the U.S will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the gaming market."

“A temporary restraining order makes sense until we can receive a decision from the Court, which is moving swiftly,” the company said.

