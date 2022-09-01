Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal faces more UK scrutiny

“Following our Phase 1 investigation, we are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming," the watchdog's senior director of mergers, Sorcha O’Carroll, said in press statement.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company is “ready to work with the CMA on next steps and address any of its concerns.”

Competition regulators around the world are subjecting the transaction, which was announced in January, to a barrage of scrutiny. So far only Saudi Arabia has given approval for the deal.

Watchdogs from New Zealand to Brazil are still examining the purchase, as are U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws.

The stepped-up scrutiny comes amid a growing sense that past reviews of Big Tech mergers were too lax — such as when Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.