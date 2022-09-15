Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry

Last week, “Microsoft informed the CMA that it would not offer such undertakings,” the watchdog said.

Microsoft declined to comment and referred to a statement this month from President Brad Smith, who said the company is ready to work with U.K. regulators and is committed to making Activision's popular Call of Duty game available on both Xbox and rival Sony's PlayStation.

More than eight months after Microsoft announced the deal, only Saudi Arabia has approved it. Competition watchdogs from New Zealand to Brazil and the U.S. are still examining the purchase, while the European Union is expected to soon announce its own investigation.