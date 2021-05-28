Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

Separately, the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye said it has been tracking “multiple waves” of related spear-phishing by the hackers from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency since March — preceding the USAID campaign — that used a variety of lures including diplomatic notes and invitations from embassies.

The hackers gained access to USAID's account at Constant Contact, an email marketing service, Microsoft said. The authentic-looking phishing emails dated May 25 purport to contain new information on 2020 election fraud claims and include a link to malware that allows the hackers to “achieve persistent access to compromised machines.”

Microsoft said in a separate, technical blog post that the campaign is ongoing and evolved out of several waves of escalating spear-phishing campaigns it first detected in January.

USAID and Constant Contact provided no additional detail on how the hackers gained access. USAID spokeswoman Pooja Jhunjhunwala said Friday that a forensic investigation was ongoing and the agency was working with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Constant Contact spokeswoman Kristen Andrews called it an “isolated incident,” with the impacted accounts temporarily disabled.

While the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine U.S. government agencies, was supremely stealthy and went on for most of 2020 before being detected in December by FireEye, this campaign is what cybersecurity researchers call noisy. Easy to detect.

And though "the spear phishing emails were quickly identified, we expect that any post-compromise actions by these actors would be highly skilled and stealthy,” FireEye's VP of analysis, John Hultquist, said in a statement Friday.

He said the incident “is a reminder that cyber espionage is here to stay.”

Microsoft noted the two mass distribution methods used: the SolarWinds hack exploited the supply chain of a trusted technology provider's software updates; this campaign piggybacked on a mass email provider.

With both methods, the company said, the hackers undermine trust in the technology ecosystem.

As in the SolarWinds campaign, the exploit of the USAID marketing email was first publicized by private sector actors.

