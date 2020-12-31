Microsoft says hackers viewed source code, didn't change it

The company said the hackers were able to view some of the code underlying Microsoft software, but weren't able to make any changes to it.

Microsoft played down any risk associated with the additional intrusion, noting that its software development relies on code sharing within the company, a practice called “inner source.” Likewise, Microsoft said it doesn't rely on keeping program code secret as a security measure and instead assumes that adversaries have seen its code and uses other defensive measures to frustrate attacks.