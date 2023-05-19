Microsoft says China approves its plan to buy video game-maker Activision Blizzard

Game sales in mainland China come with a requirement that game-makers work with a Chinese publisher to release titles in the country. And since earlier this year, popular Activision Blizzard franchises such as World of Warcraft, the StarCraft series, Overwatch and Diablo have been suspended because of a disagreement between Activision subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment and its Chinese partner, NetEase.

Blizzard had a longstanding partnership with NetEase dating to 2008, which helped the latter company grow to become China's second-largest games distributor after local rival Tencent.

But the U.S. company said late last year it would suspend most of its game services in China after current licensing agreements ended, leading to a public spat between the two companies.

Microsoft says its planned Activision acquisition — considered the priciest tech deal in history — now has been cleared in 37 countries, which includes the 27 in the EU as well as 10 others such as China, Japan and Brazil. But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it.