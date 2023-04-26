Microsoft opens top cloud data processing hub in Poland

Each of the three locations will house at least one data storage and processing center, built to comply with Poland's restrictive regulations on data storage. Poland is among the countries with the highest IT presence in its public sphere, with many services being available on the internet or through mobile devices.

The new datacenter region comes “in response to growing demand for high-performance computing and fast and reliable access to Microsoft Cloud services,” the IT giant said in a statement.

Morawiecki stressed it showed the investor’s confidence in Poland, after a 30-year presence here.

Microsoft said in a statement it was a “commitment to continue to support the country’s technological development of society, business and the economy.”