Microsoft, EU publishers seek Australia-style news payments

European Union countries are working on adopting by June revamped copyright rules set out by the EU executive that allow news companies and publishers to negotiate payments from digital platforms for online use of their content.

But there are worries about an imbalance of bargaining power between the two sides and the group called for new measures to be added to the upcoming overhaul of digital regulations to address the problem.

Publishers "might not have the economic strength to negotiate fair and balanced agreements with these gatekeeper tech companies, who might otherwise threaten to walk away from negotiations or exit markets entirely," the group said in a joint statement. Google and Facebook have resisted arbitration because it would give them less control over payment talks.

Facebook did not reply immediately to a request for comment. Google said it already has signed hundreds of partnerships with news publishers across Europe, making it one of journalism's biggest funders and noted on Twitter that it's working with publishers and policymakers across the EU as member countries adopt the copyright rules into national legislation.

