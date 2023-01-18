BreakingNews
Pedestrian struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.
journal-news logo
X

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

The layoffs represent “less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” Nadella said.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella said. He emphasized the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.

In Other News
1
Stocks open higher on Wall Street in more unsteady trading
2
76ers, Devils owners buy into Ripken, Cooperstown baseball
3
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
4
Utah man who killed family faced 2020 abuse investigation
5
In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top