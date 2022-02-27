Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks

The rival league suffered a big blow last week when none of the top 12 players in the world indicated an interest in joining for guaranteed riches. Mickelson offered an awkward statement Tuesday in which he conceded his comments were "reckless" but not meant to be shared.

He also apologized to Greg Norman's LIV Golf Investments for anything taken out of context and referred to them as visionaries who, like him, want to make golf better.

Mickelson did not mention the PGA Tour or Commissioner Jay Monahan, which he referred to in the Shipnuck interview as a "dictatorship."

He said he “desperately needs” time away to get his priorities in order.

KPMG was the first to announce it was immediately ending its corporate sponsorship with the six-time major that dated to 2008, saying they agreed to it mutually. Amstel Light also said it was ending its partnership.

Callaway Golf, which Mickelson has represented since the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills, said it was pausing its relationship.

The company told Golf Digest it was “very disappointed in his choice of words — they in now way reflect Callaway's values or what we stand for as a company.”

Workday, which has sponsored Mickelson since 2017, told Golf Digest it would not be renewing the contract when it expires at the nd of March.

The American Express did not have the “elevated status” as other PGA Tour events with players as the host — Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial run by Jack Nicklaus.

Mickelson is a two-time winner of the tournament, long known as the Bob Hope Classic. He missed the cut each of the last three years.

