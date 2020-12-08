Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State

The Wolverines canceled last weekend’s game against Maryland because they had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The size of the outbreak has not been disclosed by the school and the person spoke to The AP only on condition of anonymity.

While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since late August, the problems with the Wolverines were closely watched in part because the Buckeyes have a lot to gain.

The Buckeyes have missed two games in this pandemic-shortened season because of COVID-19 issues and one more would leave them unable to reach a conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

The Big Ten, however, could decide Ohio State will still represent the East Division at least in part because the conference doesn’t want to hurt the Buckeyes chances of earning a playoff berth.

With the move to cancel the game in Columbus, Ohio, it spares Harbaugh what would likely be another lopsided loss. The Buckeyes beat Michigan 56-27 at the Big House last year in Day's first game as head coach in the series and extended their winning streak over the Wolverines to a school-record eight straight.

Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry last year, continuing a trend that has seen Michigan lose 15 of its last 16 games to Ohio State to knock some luster off one of the greatest rivalries in sports. Harbaugh’s winless record as a coach in The Game is often scrutinized. That’s especially true this season because Harbaugh has one year left on his contract at the school he led as a quarterback in the mid-1980s.

___

Stacy reported from Columbus, Ohio.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete