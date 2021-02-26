Michigan St beats No. 4 Ohio St 71-67, improves NCAA resume

“There would’ve been days I would’ve chewed them out for that," he said.

Michigan State beat top-five teams in consecutive conference games for the first time in program history.

The Spartans rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit against Ohio State with Gabe Brown finishing with 11 points and Josh Langford making key plays at both ends of the court.

The Buckeyes (18-6, 12-6) closed the game without coach Chris Holtmann, who was ejected for arguing with officials when he was called for a second technical foul with 1.4 seconds left.

“I’m not going to talk specifically about the officiating," Holtmann said.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell had 18 points on 4 of 13 shooting and Duane Washington scored 17 on 7 of 16 shooting.

“We had trouble finishing around the baskets," Holtmann said.

C.J. Walker scored 12 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes went ahead 49-40 midway through the second half, but Henry and Langford would not let them pull away as Michigan State outscored them 15-6 to pull into a 55-all tie with 6:42 left.

Malik Hall made free throws to put the Spartans ahead 64-63 with 2:23 to go. Henry followed with a jumper to give them a three-point lead with 1:08 remaining.

Both teams took turns making free throws until Michigan State’s Joey Hauser missed the first of two free throws.

That gave the Buckeyes the ball with 12.8 seconds left and a chance to tie or win the game in regulation. Washington came up short, defended by Langford, on a layup with about five seconds left to trigger Holtmann's second technical.

“Give Michigan State credit," Holtmann said. “They were more physical."

Michigan State was coming off an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois at home on Tuesday and started strong against the Buckeyes, leading 11-6 a few minutes into the game. Henry went to the bench with 6:45 left in the first half after getting called for a second foul and scoring nine points, leading to the Buckeyes leading 38-33 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Despite losing at Michigan State after a 92-87 setback to Michigan, earning top seeding in the NCAA Tournament is still within reach for the Buckeyes.

“They’re still a 1 seed in my mind," Izzo said. “In our conference, there are so many good teams and you never get a night off."

Michigan State: As much as the once-reeling team has bounced back, it likely has to close the season strong and avoid a flop in the Big Ten Tournament to earn a postseason bid.

“We have to continue to be hungry," Henry said.

INJURY REPORT

Ohio State: Senior forward Kyle Young, who averages 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and has started 22 games, was out for the game because of a concussion after bumping heads with a Michigan player in Sunday’s loss.

“He’s kind of like our glue guy," Walker said.

Junior guard Musa Jallow missed a second straight game with an ankle injury.

Michigan State: Point guard Foster Loyer was on the bench, but not in uniform, resting his injured left shoulder for a third game in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes have a chance to hold their lofty position in the Top 25 with another opportunity to earn a quality win at home game against No. 9 Iowa on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Host the Hawkeyes on Sunday, three days after their 79-57 loss at No. 3 Michigan.

Michigan State: Play at Maryland on Sunday, a third game in six days against a team that has been resting and practicing since beating Rutgers on Feb. 21.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. drives to the basket against Michigan State guard Rocket Watts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts to a call against the Spartans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots against Michigan State forwards Julius Marble II (34) and Aaron Henry, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann continues to argue after being whistled for a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) defends against a shot by Ohio State guard CJ Walker (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson