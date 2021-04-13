Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer's release

In 2008, Sweet was convicted in two Detroit-area courts and federal court. Those crimes included second-degree murder in the 1990 death of his first wife, the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl and the sexual exploitation of children.

His federal prison sentence — 21 years — was the longest and still had seven years remaining, prosecutors said.

In 2007, Sweet's second wife disappeared after a fire at their Brownstown Township home, south of Detroit, a blaze that triggered the criminal investigations.

While Sweet was in prison, Collier-Sweet's remains were found in 2013 in a secluded area less than a mile away from their former home. Her cause of death was listed as “indeterminate,” but police believe it was a homicide, Watson said. No one has been charged.

Investigators said Collier-Sweet wrote in a diary that she feared her husband and slept on a couch with a hammer and shotgun, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Mulcahy said in a court filing, citing news reports.

“Nothing about Sweet’s history and characteristics, which include rape, murder and the suspicious circumstances surrounding Lizzie Mae’s death, support releasing him early,” Mulcahy said.

Sweet will be confined to his home on electronic tether for 12 months with exceptions for work, religious services, medical appointments and court-ordered obligations, the judge said.

