Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn before the fatal shot.

Becker said he consulted experts from outside Michigan about the use of force in the case. He spoke to Lyoya's parents to inform them about the charge before holding a news conference.

Across the state in Detroit, Peter Lyoya watched the televised announcement with his lawyer, Ven Johnson, and said he was pleased with the decision.

“We strongly believed there was no justice in America, until today,” Peter Lyoya said. “What I want is the final justice for my son."

Another family lawyer, Ben Crump, said the murder charge was the right call, adding: “Officer Schurr must be held accountable.”

Schurr turned himself in and was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday, Becker said. The identity of his lawyer wasn't immediately known. The officer, a seven-year veteran, has not talked publicly about the shooting.

Schurr’s personnel file shows no complaints of excessive force but much praise for traffic stops and foot chases that led to arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

Black community activists weeks ago had accused Becker, a Republican, of being too close to police and urged him to give the case to the Michigan attorney general, a Democrat, to avoid even the appearance of a conflict. But the prosecutor declined.

“Everybody thinks prosecutors are an arm or just a branch of police. And we're not,” Becker told reporters. “We are our own entity. We have a duty to enforce the law. We work a lot with them but we don’t work for them.”

Grand Rapids, population about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The shooting turned into an immediate crisis for police Chief Eric Winstrom, who was a commander in Chicago before taking charge in Grand Rapids early in March. Over Becker's objections, he released video from four different sources on April 13.

At a community forum in April, Winstrom said he wanted to put more emphasis on officers knowing how to turn down the heat during tense situations.

“I guarantee that we can do more,” he said. “Actually, that’s one of the things I’ve already reached out to my colleagues to say, ‘Hey, I need some curriculum, because we are going to beef it up.’”

Lyoya's death by an officer came after numerous others in recent years involving Black people, including George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked a national reckoning on race;Daunte Wright, who was shot during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis; Andre Hill, who was killed in Columbus, Ohio; and Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed in North Carolina.

White reported from Detroit, and Corey Williams in Detroit contributed.

FILE -Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

FILE - Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker speaks during a press conference at the Grand Rapids Police Department, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

FILE - Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, reacts during the funeral for her son Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)