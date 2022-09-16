Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

“Williams’ participation in the riot was purposeful, extensive, enthusiastic, and remorseless,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Outside the Capitol, Williams stole water bottles that police intended to use for decontaminating themselves from chemical spray, according to prosecutors. They said Williams entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors and joined other rioters in overwhelming police officers in the Crypt area.

“Williams advanced to the Rotunda where he celebrated with other rioters and smoked marijuana," prosecutors wrote. "When the police tried to force Williams out of the Rotunda, he joined with other rioters and actively resisted and mocked the police.”

Williams' attorneys requested a sentence of 15 months of incarceration.

"Mr. Williams has learned from his experience and from listening to the testimony at trial and during jury selection. He will not become involved in something like this ever again," they wrote.

More than 870 people have been charged with federal crimes for the conduct on Jan. 6. More 260 of them have been sentenced, with roughly half of them receiving a term of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years. Only five other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced to a longer prison term than Williams.